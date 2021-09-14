Troopers to operate OVI checkpoint this week

Local law enforcement will join Springfield troopers this week when they operate a sobriety checkpoint to deter and intercept impaired drivers.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Springfield Post will announce the the county of the OVI checkpoint the day before the checkpoint. The time and location will be announced the morning of the checkpoint, according to a release from the highway patrol.
State law requires that law enforcement announce times and locations of checkpoints ahead of time.
Anyone who plans to consume alcohol should designate a driver or make other travel arrangements, the patrol said.