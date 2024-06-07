Triad schools has 3 administration position changes for next school year

Lee Ann Claypool will be the director of student services and education.

She began her teaching career at Triad in 1993 as a vocal music teacher and was promoted to elementary principal in 2007.

“Ms. Claypool is a positive leader and role model for all. She is creative, engaging and supportive of students, staff and her colleagues. She is very excited for the new challenge in her already successful career,” said Superintendent Vickie Maruniak.

Patrick Johnson, a Triad Alumni, will be the new elementary principal.

He was hired at Triad in 2006 as a social studies teacher and transitioned into the director of academic programs in 2021.

Johnson has over 10 years of experience tutoring students, coaching various sports and as an active member of the data team and building leadership team.

“Mr. Johnson has been instrumental in helping to create career development and pathways to ensure student success, even after graduation,” Maruniak said.

Jason Malone, also a Triad alumni, was promoted to athletic director and dean of students.

He began his teaching career at Triad in 2001 as a substitute teacher, became a middle school social studies teacher in 2002, and transferred into a high school teacher in 2006, which he has held since.

Malone has over 10 years of experience as senior class advisor and has been an active member of the building leadership team, and has over 15 years combine coaching experience at the middle and high school varsity levels.

“He has been an avid volunteer in the district throughout sporting events at every grade level. He is someone that kids greatly respect and is excited for his new adventure,” Maruniak said.