X

Triad names school district’s distinguished alumnus

News
By
28 minutes ago

Triad Local Schools has named Scott Yocom as its distinguished alumnus.

After graduating from Triad, Yocom attended the University of Cincinnati and majored in architecture at the School of Design, Art, Architecture and Planning. At the college, the curriculum required two years of an professional work experience, which placed him in architectural firms in multiple cities around the country such as Baltimore, Nashville, Washington, D.C., and New York City.

ExploreBest of Springfield: It’s the last day to nominate! Here’s how

Yocom completed his bachelor of architecture degree and graduated in 1995, then took a position in New York with Skidmore, Owings & Merrill. He later became senior technical coordinator and continued as a senior project architect at other large corporate firms COOKFOX, Perkins+Will and Hellmuth, Obata & Kassabaum (HOK).

As a senior project architect, Yocom has been the primary one on several new airline terminal buildings in Texas, New York and Utah.

ExploreWhat’s happening this weekend: Farmers markets, antique show and more

Some of Yocom’s other significant projects include The Four Seasons Hotel in Bahrain; Gateway Community College in Connecticut, Kuwait University School of Education in Kuwait; 150 Charles Street Residential Tower in New York; and several projects for the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado.

Although Yocom has spent most of his adult life in New York, he frequently visits friends and family in Champaign County, and continues to be engaged with local community organizations such as the Champaign County Historical Society and the 2005 Champaign County Bicentennial Organization, serving as the Agricultural History Committee chairman.

In Other News
1
Job fair aimed at older Clark County adults planned
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Best of Springfield: It’s the last day to nominate! Here’s how
5
Taylor Swift concerts will happen even if there are weather delays...

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top