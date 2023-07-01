Triad names school district’s distinguished alumnus

Triad Local Schools has named Scott Yocom as its distinguished alumnus.

After graduating from Triad, Yocom attended the University of Cincinnati and majored in architecture at the School of Design, Art, Architecture and Planning. At the college, the curriculum required two years of an professional work experience, which placed him in architectural firms in multiple cities around the country such as Baltimore, Nashville, Washington, D.C., and New York City.

Yocom completed his bachelor of architecture degree and graduated in 1995, then took a position in New York with Skidmore, Owings & Merrill. He later became senior technical coordinator and continued as a senior project architect at other large corporate firms COOKFOX, Perkins+Will and Hellmuth, Obata & Kassabaum (HOK).

As a senior project architect, Yocom has been the primary one on several new airline terminal buildings in Texas, New York and Utah.

Some of Yocom’s other significant projects include The Four Seasons Hotel in Bahrain; Gateway Community College in Connecticut, Kuwait University School of Education in Kuwait; 150 Charles Street Residential Tower in New York; and several projects for the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado.

Although Yocom has spent most of his adult life in New York, he frequently visits friends and family in Champaign County, and continues to be engaged with local community organizations such as the Champaign County Historical Society and the 2005 Champaign County Bicentennial Organization, serving as the Agricultural History Committee chairman.