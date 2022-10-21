Tours, church events among Clark, Champaign things to do this weekend

Tickets are $12 each. Once purchased, they are non-refundable. For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/cemetery-tour-tickets-420015998157.

Family Fall Harvest Party

A Family Fall Harvest Party will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Springfield Church of Christ, 1620 Buck Creek Lane.

There will be carnival games, hayrides, bonfire with story time, snacks, refreshments, pet a miniature horse, smores and gator rides. Each activity wins tickets for chances at winning special prize giveaways.

The games and activities are geared for preschool and elementary age children. For more information or directions, call the church office at 937-322-7207.

Rummage Sale

Donnelscreek Church of the Brethren, 6562 Detrick-Jordan Pike, will host a Rummage Sale and Lunch from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $5 per adult and children are $1 with adult.

The items for sale include household items, holiday décor, shoes, clothes, puzzles, some small toys, and furniture. Each item is priced to sell. Home baked desserts will also be available for purchase. This event is cash sales only.

Plant Event

Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County will be hosting a fundraiser “Bourbon, Bulbs, and Houseplants!” from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday at Mother Stewart’s Brewery, 102 W. Columbia St. They will be selling fall bulbs, houseplants, and tools and gloves. A portion of the beverage proceeds will also be donated to MGV by Mother Stewart’s Brewery.

Open House and Reception

St. Vincent de Paul will have an open house and reception at the community center, 2415/2417 E. High St., from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

There will be pantry and facility tour and refreshments. At 1:30 p.m. there will be welcome and blessings by clergy and a proclamation by community leaders., and at 3 p.m. there will be volunteer recognition.

The center now has an office designated for Haitian/Hispanic services as well as technological opportunities for immigrants to seek TPS, work permits and asylum. There are three bi-trilingual navigators (paid by grants) on the staff, and there are volunteer legal advisers.

House Museum Tour

The Pennsylvania House Museum will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday for tours. Donations are $10 for adults and $3 for children.

Meet and Greet

The Springfield Chapter of The Links, Incorporated in collaboration with Restored Life Ministries will host a Meet and Greet with Haitian families from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at Restored Life Ministries, 1117 Innisfallen Ave., use side entrance of the multi-Purpose building. The conversation will welcome the newest members in the community and reach out to learn of their needs.

Church Pantry

New Beginnings UMC Village Pantry, 5065 Old Mechanicsburg Road, will be open from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday. The pantry is open the fourth Monday of each month. For more information, call the church office at 937-399-2907 and leave a message if you have any questions.