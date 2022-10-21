Tours, church events among Clark, Champaign things to do this weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are some of the events happening in Clark and Champaign counties:
Ladies of Oak Dale Cemetery Tour
The Champaign County Preservation Alliance will host the 2022 “Ladies of Oak Dale Cemetery” tour today and Saturday.
Local historian and CCPA member John Bry will take fellow history lovers on a 40-minute walking tour through a part of Urbana’s Oak Dale Cemetery. Bry will tell stories about some of the native residents buried in the cemetery. There will be four walking tours each night starting at 5, 6, 7 and 8 p.m. The tour is not handicap accessible and will require participants to wear comfortable shoes to walk in grass and on asphalt. No pets are allowed to attend, and participants are encouraged to bring flashlights.
Facemasks are not required, but the CCPA will adhere to any COVID-19 protocols in place at the time of the event. Tours allow 45 people at one time with social distancing encouraged. The tour is not “haunted” and is for education purposes. People of all ages are invited.
Tickets are $12 each. Once purchased, they are non-refundable. For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/cemetery-tour-tickets-420015998157.
Family Fall Harvest Party
A Family Fall Harvest Party will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Springfield Church of Christ, 1620 Buck Creek Lane.
There will be carnival games, hayrides, bonfire with story time, snacks, refreshments, pet a miniature horse, smores and gator rides. Each activity wins tickets for chances at winning special prize giveaways.
The games and activities are geared for preschool and elementary age children. For more information or directions, call the church office at 937-322-7207.
Rummage Sale
Donnelscreek Church of the Brethren, 6562 Detrick-Jordan Pike, will host a Rummage Sale and Lunch from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $5 per adult and children are $1 with adult.
The items for sale include household items, holiday décor, shoes, clothes, puzzles, some small toys, and furniture. Each item is priced to sell. Home baked desserts will also be available for purchase. This event is cash sales only.
Plant Event
Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County will be hosting a fundraiser “Bourbon, Bulbs, and Houseplants!” from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday at Mother Stewart’s Brewery, 102 W. Columbia St. They will be selling fall bulbs, houseplants, and tools and gloves. A portion of the beverage proceeds will also be donated to MGV by Mother Stewart’s Brewery.
Open House and Reception
St. Vincent de Paul will have an open house and reception at the community center, 2415/2417 E. High St., from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
There will be pantry and facility tour and refreshments. At 1:30 p.m. there will be welcome and blessings by clergy and a proclamation by community leaders., and at 3 p.m. there will be volunteer recognition.
The center now has an office designated for Haitian/Hispanic services as well as technological opportunities for immigrants to seek TPS, work permits and asylum. There are three bi-trilingual navigators (paid by grants) on the staff, and there are volunteer legal advisers.
House Museum Tour
The Pennsylvania House Museum will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday for tours. Donations are $10 for adults and $3 for children.
Meet and Greet
The Springfield Chapter of The Links, Incorporated in collaboration with Restored Life Ministries will host a Meet and Greet with Haitian families from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at Restored Life Ministries, 1117 Innisfallen Ave., use side entrance of the multi-Purpose building. The conversation will welcome the newest members in the community and reach out to learn of their needs.
Church Pantry
New Beginnings UMC Village Pantry, 5065 Old Mechanicsburg Road, will be open from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday. The pantry is open the fourth Monday of each month. For more information, call the church office at 937-399-2907 and leave a message if you have any questions.
