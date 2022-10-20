Winery to honor fallen Clark County deputies, raise money for sheriff’s office

The label includes the silhouette of both Hopper and Yates, representing all law enforcement officers throughout the nation, Bennett said.

“The thin blue line represents the line that keeps society from descending into violence as well as a symbol for our law enforcement family, brothers and sisters as one,” he said.

Yates, 41, was shot and killed on July 24 as he was responding to an incident at Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park.

Cole White, 27, of South Charleston and Jodie Arbuckle, 47, of Springfield, were killed that day, too. Relatives said Arbuckle went to check on White, her son, because of concerns about his mental health. White shot Arbuckle, relatives said, then shot Yates as he responded to the scene. SWAT forces pulled the deputy out after being trapped inside for three hours, and shortly after, the mobile home where it happened was destroyed by fire.

Hopper, 40, was shot and killed on Jan. 1, 2011, as she was responding to a shots fired call at a camper at the Enon Beach Campground. She was ambushed by Michael Ferryman as she responded to the incident.

Dozens of officers and deputies from surrounding jurisdictions responded to the officer down call and engaged in a shootout with Ferryman, who fired upon anyone attempting to help Hopper. Ferryman was killed in the shootout.

Kelly Brandeberry, one of the owners and manager of Brandeberry Winery, said they spoke with both families of Yates and Hopper to ask where they would like the money raised to go to. Both families agreed for it to go into a fund for the sheriff to buy safety equipment.

Brandeberry asked Bennett what kind of safety equipment was needed, and he said soft ballistic shields.

“While speaking with Matt Yates wife, Tracy Yates, about ideas where to place the money donations, Tracy agreed this was a great idea to put the donations toward trying to save officers lives,” Bennett said.

The money from the fundraiser will be used to buy the shields for as many cruisers as possible. The cost of one shield is close to $2,000, and that’s on the low end and based on the amount ordered.

Along with the wine, there will also be basket raffles, a 50/50 raffle, and a $5 parking fee, all to benefit the sheriff’s office.

“Because we know our community well, as they have helped us in many fundraisers in the past, and know it’s more than a good cause, we are confident they will step up to help us with this fundraiser,” Brandeberry said.

There will also be food trucks - Griddles & Cheese from 12 to 4:30 p.m., Buckeye Burgers from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m., and The Family Spoon from 5:30 to 9 p.m., as well as live music from 3 to 6 p.m.

“I know we have a lot of community support, and I think the turnout this Saturday will be impressive,” Bennett said.