Tips to prepare your home, car for winter weather

Next, prepare your vehicles. Check tire tread and pressure, radiator and hoses. Make sure that the antifreeze level is correct and that windshield wipers and washer fluid are ready for the winter. Keep an extra jug of washer fluid in your vehicle.

An emergency kit for your vehicle is a good idea, too. It should include jumper cables, flares, a good ice scraper and brush, a shovel, sand for tire traction and a blanket.

When the really cold weather comes, keep your gas tank at least half full to avoid fuel line freezing nd to add weight for tire traction. Clean snow off windows, roof, hood and lights to help with visibility when driving.

And this is crucial: Give yourself extra time when roads are bad, and leave extra room between you and the vehicle in front of you. In snow and ice, stopping distances are much greater than on dry roads. About 70 percent of all winter deaths occur in vehicles, but many could be avoided by just being careful.