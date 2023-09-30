Three injured including suspect after stabbing in Springfield tavern

By and
21 minutes ago
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident at The Ole Brick Tavern near Springfield Friday night that reportedly left three people with knife wounds.

Clark County deputies reportedly responded to the incident around 10 p.m. Friday at 3475 Mechanicsburg Rd.

Initial reports indicate one suspect stabbed two people then stabbed himself, according to Clark County Sheriff Deb Burchett.

The suspect was taken to the hospital by CareFlight, she added.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

