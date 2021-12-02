This weekend: Holiday events around Clark and Champaign counties

The Woodruff Farm, 3143 E. U.S. Highway 36 in Urbana, will host a Holiday Shoppe Craft Fair from 3 to 9 p.m. today. There will be lots of vendors for holiday shopping, as well as seasonal cocktails, appetizers, music and more.

Church Dinner and Auction

St. John’s Lutheran Church, 27 N. Wittenberg Ave. in Springfield, will host a dinner and auction from 5 to 8 p.m. tonight.

The cost is $15 per person. All proceeds will be used for the ministries, Rainbow Table, food pantry and outreach store.

The menu includes: Choice of Pork Loin or Salisbury Steak, mashed potatoes, a vegetable, salad, roll and butter, dessert, and drink.

Donations for auction items are being accepted as well as monetary donations. To donate, call the church office at 937-323-7508.

For more information, visit www.stjohnslutheran-spfldoh.com.

Urbana Holiday Open House

A Holiday Open House will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from today through Sunday, Dec. 3-5, in downtown Urbana. There will be more than 26 unique shops, boutiques, and eateries.

School Annual Craft Show

Tecumseh Local School District’s Annual Craft Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, at the middle school, 1000 W. National Road.

The cost is $1 per person. All door proceeds will go to the Tecumseh Band Boosters.

Attendees can shop specialty, homemade crafts and direct sales items, and there will be a 50/50, food and door prizes. Guests can also sit on Santa’s lap for pictures with your cellphone from noon to 3 p.m.

Christmas Open House

The Pennsylvania House Museum, 1311 W. Main St. in Springfield, will hold the annual Christmas Open House from 11 a.m. to 3 pm. on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Guests can tour the 1839 National Road Inn with its festive holiday trimmings and shop the expanded gift shop featuring handmade dollhouse furniture crafted by award winning artist John Kunkel.

Donations are $10 for adults and $3 for children.

St. Paris Christmas in the Village

The St. Paris Christmas in the Village will be held starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4.

The St. Paris Public Library, 127 E. Main St., will also host a Christmas in the Village craft from 1 to 3 p.m. for all ages. Stop in at the library and make an ornament craft, write a letter to Santa Claus, take a picture in the photo booth, and have a drink and snack.

Champaign Family YMCA Christmas Festival

The Champaign Family YMCA, 191 Community Drive in Urbana, will host a Family Christmas Festival from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4.

There will be pictures with Santa at 5 p.m., a baked goods walk at 5:30 p.m., cookie decorating at 6 p.m., and a performance by the Urbana Elementary Choir at 7 p.m. The festival is free and you don’t have to be a member to attend, all joining fees will be waived for anyone who purchases a membership.

Enon Tree Lighting

The Enon Community Historical Society will open the holiday season with a tree lighting at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4.

There will be carols to sing, tours of our 19th century log house, the Mike Barry Center will be open with its art gallery of local artists, the Heritage Shoppe will be open for gifting, and Santa will be there to listen to the children’s wishes.

Christmas at the Opera House

South Charleston’s Heritage Commission will host Christmas at the Opera House at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, on the second floor of the Town Hall, 35 S. Chillicothe St.

This annual Christmas Concert welcomes the Christmas season with a community chorus, a Southeastern High School chorus and a local dance troupe.

Admission is free. A new stair lift has been installed, and everyone will have easy access to the Opera House.

Church Alternative Christmas Market

Covenant Presbyterian Church’s 17th annual Alternative Christmas Market will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, in Covenant’s Fellowship Hall, 201 N. Limestone St.

The market offers shoppers an opportunity to benefit local service agencies and do their Christmas shopping at the same time. Contributions to local and global organizations are acknowledged with a Christmas greeting card, describing the gift to the recipient. Examples include: a bag of groceries (Second Harvest Food Bank), chicken feed for an at-risk life skills program for children (On The Rise Kids), or books for an after-school and summer reading enrichment program (Covenant Freedom School).

Credit cards are accepted for payment. For questions or information, call the church office at 937-325-2427 or visit the website at www.springfieldcovenant.org.

Annual Holiday Open House

The annual Holiday Open House at the 1854 Daniel Hertzler House (located in George Rogers Clark Park) will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5.

The theme TOYLAND will be enhanced with music from Lafferty Pike, cookies and wassail, and a game to see how many toys are displayed — with a small prize if you count correctly.

Masks are optional if you’ve been vaccinated. The event is free, but your donations help support the Clark County Treasurer.