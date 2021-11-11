This weekend: Events to enjoy around Clark and Champaign counties

Attendees can learn about the unique history of local Civil War veterans buried in the cemetery. Jared Shank will lead the cemetery walk and share some stories about these veterans.

To RSVP, email Jared Shank at 82nd319afar@gmail.com.

For more information, visit the event page on Facebook.

Vintage Barn Market

Wren Farm, 6150 State Route 187 in Mechanicsburg, is hosting its first Vintage Barn Market tonight and Saturday.

There are over 25 vendors ranging from vintage finds to handmade items.

VIP Night, which is a ticket only event, will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets for the VIP night can be found on the eventbrite website.

Community blood drive

The West Enon Church of God community blood drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday at 4800 Snider Road.

Appointments are encouraged. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Cold weather is coming, and the holiday season is fast approaching. “Be a Hometown Hero This Holiday” by donating with Community Blood Center through Dec. 31 and get the new gray fleece blanket with CBC blood drop logo.

COVID-19 restrictions continue to limit many corporate and community blood drives and CBC must be prepared for delays or disruptions that may emerge with the change of seasons.

CBC welcomes new donors, new platelet and plasma donors, and new blood drive sponsors.

Blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Springfield Swap Meet and Car Show

The Car & Parts Springfield Swap Meet and Car Show will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 S. Charleston Pike in Springfield.

This is the last swap meet of the year to stock up on the parts you’ll need for winter project vehicles. The event is filled with vendors, many of whom want to reduce their inventory before winter, which can result in bargain prices. You can also free up space in your own shop and raise some money be selling your spare parts or cars.

Vendor spaces are $35 and cars for sale spaces are $25. Admission is $8 for adults and free for children under the age of 12.

For more information, visit ohioswapmeet.com.

Veterans Day Dinner and Dance

The Champaign County Arts Council with the support of the Champaign County Memorial Foundation will host a Veterans Day Dinner and Dance on Saturday at the VFW Hall, 220 E. Court St. in Urbana.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner starts at 6 p.m. The event will feature Bob Gray Orchestra. Tickets cost $25

For more information, visit the champaignworks.com.

Holiday Kickoff Concert and Food Pairings

Hemisphere Coffee Roasters will host a holiday kickoff concert and food pairings on Sunday at 275 E. Sandusky St. in Mechanicsburg.

Doors open at 2 p.m., tasting starts at 3 p.m. and the concert starts at 4 p.m.

The tasting includes food, drink and chocolate featuring Folck Winery, In Good Taste Market, Hemisphere Coffee and Hemisphere Craft Chocolate. The concert will feature Christian Davis and Daniel Dye. Christmas gift sets will also be available to purchase.

For more information, visit Hemisphere Coffee Roasters on Facebook.