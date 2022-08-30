NEW DETAILS: Trio of companies share $280 million NASIC contract extension

Another big NASIC contract has been announced.
Three companies are sharing a $280 million modification to a previously awarded contract to support the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the Department of Defense said recently.
Altamira Technologies Corp., Radiance Technologies and Centauri LLC have been awarded a $280 million modification to a previously awarded contract in the Advanced Technical Exploitation Program II, also known as “ATEP II.”
The ATEP II contract was originally awarded in 2014. This modification increases the estimated contract value from $960 million to $1.24 billion, the government said.
The companies involved support NASIC in geospatial intelligence research and development, measurement and signature intelligence work and other mission areas.
Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 2, 2024.
The contract modification provides for an increase to the overall ceiling of the contract; and an extension of the ordering period by one year, the government said.
The modification was announced days after the DOD named five companies, all with a presence in the Dayton area, as winners sharing another NASIC-centric contract, the $4.79 billion NOVASTAR award, consolidating 20 previous intelligence analysis service contracts with fewer vendors.
The three companies named with the new ATEP modification have a place in NOVASTAR, as well.
The NOVASTAR contract winners are: Altamira Technologies Corp; Epsilon Systems Solutions Inc.; Modern Technology Solutions; Radiance Technologies and Xandar LLC.
It’s NASIC’s job to identify threats to the nation in air and space. Its employees are among the more than 30,000 at Wright-Patterson, which is Ohio’s largest employer in one location.
About the Author