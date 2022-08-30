springfield-news-sun logo
NEW DETAILS: Trio of companies share $280 million NASIC contract extension

Artist rendering of the new National Air and Space Intelligence Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The Air Force Civil Engineer Center awarded a $153 million contract Aug. 18, 2020, to expand the NASIC with a new intelligence production facility. (Courtesy photo)

25 minutes ago
Modification raises ceiling on ATEP II work to $1.24 billion

Another big NASIC contract has been announced.

Three companies are sharing a $280 million modification to a previously awarded contract to support the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the Department of Defense said recently.

Altamira Technologies Corp., Radiance Technologies and Centauri LLC have been awarded a $280 million modification to a previously awarded contract in the Advanced Technical Exploitation Program II, also known as “ATEP II.”

ExploreSmall business ‘ingenuity’ is key for nearly $5B NOVASTAR award, one winner says

The ATEP II contract was originally awarded in 2014. This modification increases the estimated contract value from $960 million to $1.24 billion, the government said.

The companies involved support NASIC in geospatial intelligence research and development, measurement and signature intelligence work and other mission areas.

Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 2, 2024.

The contract modification provides for an increase to the overall ceiling of the contract; and an extension of the ordering period by one year, the government said.

The modification was announced days after the DOD named five companies, all with a presence in the Dayton area, as winners sharing another NASIC-centric contract, the $4.79 billion NOVASTAR award, consolidating 20 previous intelligence analysis service contracts with fewer vendors.

The three companies named with the new ATEP modification have a place in NOVASTAR, as well.

The NOVASTAR contract winners are: Altamira Technologies Corp; Epsilon Systems Solutions Inc.; Modern Technology Solutions; Radiance Technologies and Xandar LLC.

It’s NASIC’s job to identify threats to the nation in air and space. Its employees are among the more than 30,000 at Wright-Patterson, which is Ohio’s largest employer in one location.

About the Author

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

