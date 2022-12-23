Things to do this weekend: holiday services, events and more

Christmas Eve on Main Street will be held from 6 to 11:45 p.m. on Saturday at Urbana United Methodist Church.

There will be a live Nativity in front of the church, caroling on the steps and hot drinks from 6 to 7 p.m.

The Christmas Eve service will be at 7 p.m. with a kids choir and interactive message for families; and will finish with the traditional candlelight and carols at 11 p.m.

Everyone is welcome. For more information, visit urbanaumn.com.

Candle Light Christmas Services

A candle light Christmas Eve and Christmas service will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday at Urbana Church of Christ in Christian Union, 1115 N. Main St.

Oesterlen Festival of Lights

The third annual Oesterlen Festival of Lights drive-through holiday light display will be held every night from 6 to 9 p.m. through Sunday at Oesterlen, 1918 Mechanicsburg Road. Attendees should use the Mechanicsburg Road entrance to access the event.

Guests are invited to join this free family-friendly event from their vehicle to see the campus glow as it’s transformed into a winter wonderland with more than 30,000 lights. Santa and his team will also visit each night from 6 to 8 p.m. from Dec. 16 to Dec. 23.

For more information, visit https://oesterlen.org/2022-festival-of-lights/ or the Oesterlen Festival of Lights Facebook Event.

Medway Blood Drive

The Bethel Community Church blood drive will be held from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, at 4400 Osborn Road Medway.

This is a special holiday blood drive sponsored by Bethel Community Church in place of the monthly Father Paul Vieson Center blood drive.

Everyone who registers to donate through Dec. 31 is automatically entered in the drawing to win two tickets to the Jan. 27 performance of “Les Misérables” at Dayton’s Schuster Center. All donors also receive the knit Blood Donor Beanie. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app.

Blood donation requirements: Provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Food Pantry

New Beginnings United Methodist Church Village Pantry, 5065 Old Mechanicsburg Road, will be open from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

The pantry is open the fourth Monday of each month. For more information, call the church office at 937-399-2907 and leave a message if you have any questions.