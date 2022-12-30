Things to do this weekend: church, holiday events and more

Coffee with Council

Coffee with Urbana City Council will be held at 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Urbana Fire Station off East Market Street. Coffee with Council is held the second Saturday of each month, unless otherwise posted on their website.

New Year’s Eve Grand Ball

The New Year’s Eve Grand Ball will be held at 8:30 p.m. to midnight at the Town hall and Opera House, 35 S. Chillicothe St. in South Charleston.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in period-appropriate gear for the civil war-ear event.

New Carlisle Ball Drop

The New Carlisle New Year’s Eve Ball Drop will be held from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Main Street in downtown New Carlisle.

Admission is free, and visitors can listen to music, participate in a giveaway and trivia, enjoy hotdogs and hot chocolate while supplies last, and shop.

Birding for Kids

Birding Just for Kids will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday at George Rogers Clark park, 930 S. Tecumseh Road in Springfield.

Join a group of young kids to discover what birds live in Ohio. This is a free program for kids ages 7-12.