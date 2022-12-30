springfield-news-sun logo
Things to do this weekend: church, holiday events and more

News
By , Staff Writer
56 minutes ago

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are some of the events happening in Clark and Champaign counties:

Restoration Kids Event

Restoration Kids Family FX will be held each night through Monday from 6:15 to 8 p.m. at Restoration at Hillside, 2021 Hillside Ave. in Springfield, for music, food and fun for the whole family.

Safe Place

The Springfield Soup Kitchen, in partnership with Greater Grace Temple, will have a Safe Place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, Saturday at 830 W. Main St. with breakfast, brunch and dinner. STAFF REPORT

ExploreClark County to usher in 2023 with these events, activities

Coffee with Council

Coffee with Urbana City Council will be held at 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Urbana Fire Station off East Market Street. Coffee with Council is held the second Saturday of each month, unless otherwise posted on their website.

New Year’s Eve Grand Ball

The New Year’s Eve Grand Ball will be held at 8:30 p.m. to midnight at the Town hall and Opera House, 35 S. Chillicothe St. in South Charleston.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in period-appropriate gear for the civil war-ear event.

ExploreHeritage Center in Springfield plans repairs, changes, will close month of January

New Carlisle Ball Drop

The New Carlisle New Year’s Eve Ball Drop will be held from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Main Street in downtown New Carlisle.

Admission is free, and visitors can listen to music, participate in a giveaway and trivia, enjoy hotdogs and hot chocolate while supplies last, and shop.

Birding for Kids

Birding Just for Kids will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday at George Rogers Clark park, 930 S. Tecumseh Road in Springfield.

Join a group of young kids to discover what birds live in Ohio. This is a free program for kids ages 7-12.

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

