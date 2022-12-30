Things to do this weekend: church, holiday events and more

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are some of the events happening in Clark and Champaign counties:
Restoration Kids Event
Restoration Kids Family FX will be held each night through Monday from 6:15 to 8 p.m. at Restoration at Hillside, 2021 Hillside Ave. in Springfield, for music, food and fun for the whole family.
Safe Place
The Springfield Soup Kitchen, in partnership with Greater Grace Temple, will have a Safe Place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, Saturday at 830 W. Main St. with breakfast, brunch and dinner. STAFF REPORT
Coffee with Council
Coffee with Urbana City Council will be held at 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Urbana Fire Station off East Market Street. Coffee with Council is held the second Saturday of each month, unless otherwise posted on their website.
New Year’s Eve Grand Ball
The New Year’s Eve Grand Ball will be held at 8:30 p.m. to midnight at the Town hall and Opera House, 35 S. Chillicothe St. in South Charleston.
Attendees are encouraged to dress in period-appropriate gear for the civil war-ear event.
New Carlisle Ball Drop
The New Carlisle New Year’s Eve Ball Drop will be held from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Main Street in downtown New Carlisle.
Admission is free, and visitors can listen to music, participate in a giveaway and trivia, enjoy hotdogs and hot chocolate while supplies last, and shop.
Birding for Kids
Birding Just for Kids will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday at George Rogers Clark park, 930 S. Tecumseh Road in Springfield.
Join a group of young kids to discover what birds live in Ohio. This is a free program for kids ages 7-12.
