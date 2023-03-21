Things to do this week: Transfer fair, fundraisers and more

Fiber Arts Group is held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday for those with a kitting, crochet, embroidery, cross stitch, and any other fiber arts project All skill levels are invited.

Clark State Transfer Fair

Clark State College will hold a transfer fair from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today for students interested in furthering their education at one of Clark State’s partner colleges.

Wright State University, Central Michigan University, Franklin University, Miami University, Ohio Christian University, Hiram College, Otterbein University and more will be on hand to meet with students in the Karen Rafinski Student Center on the main campus, 570 E. Leffel Lane.

Explore Shawnee students to plant tree saplings to help offset energy use

Community Kitchen

High Street United Methodist Church, 230 E High St., will host a central community kitchen from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. today serving warm meals indoors.

For more information, call the Church Office at 937-322-2527.

Homebuyer Class

The Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield will host virtual homebuyer education classes from 6 to 8 p.m. today via Zoom.

The class is taught by NHP staff and local experts. The topics include steps in the homebuyer process, building good credit, budgeting, home inspections, applying for a mortgage loan, working with a realtor, avoiding predatory lenders and more.

The class fee is $50, and scholarships are available based on income. To register, email your name, phone number, number of people in your household and address to information@springfieldnhp.org. You’ll receive an email with a link to the virtual class.

For more information, call 937-322-4623 or visit www.springfieldnhp.org.

Blood Drives

The Wittenberg University community blood drive will be held from 11 a.m. 3 p.m. on Wednesday in the Shouvlin Center, 200 W. Ward St.

The Springfield Regional Medical Center community blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at 100 Medical Center Drive.

Everyone who registers to donate through April 29 will receive the “Blood Donor – Difference Maker” shirt. Register to donate through April 1 to be entered in the three weekly drawings to win a YETI Hopper Flip Cooler. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app.

Blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

State of Clark County Meeting

A “State of Clark County” meeting and presentation with Director of Development Ethan Harris will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Bethel Twp. Community Center, 11200 Gerlaugh Road in Medway.

This is open to the public and a free event sponsored by the Gateway Business Group.

Empty Bowls

Wittenberg University’s Department of Art in conjunction with Second Harvest Food Bank will host the annual Empty Bowls fundraiser from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday in the Center Dining Room (CDR) of the Benham-Pence Student Center.

Individuals will be able to choose from over 1,000 hand-crafted bowls to purchase for $20 as well as the soup of their choice provided by local restaurants and caterers in Clark County.

All proceeds support the SHFB. Every dollar raised provides five meals to hungry families in the community. The purchase of one bowl will provide 100 meals.

Antique Appraisal Fair

The Champaign County Historical Society Museum will host the third Annual Antique Appraisal Fair from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday at the museum, 809 E. Lawn Ave.

The fair will include distinguished, local antique experts who will provide verbal appraisals to attendees, including Buzz Jackson, Greg Shipley, Dan Fawcett and Elizabeth Arthur.

Tickets are $20 and will include refreshments and the verbal appraisal of one item. Champaign County Historical Society members are allowed two items per tickets. Additional items will be $10 each. Tickets at the door will be $25.

Tickets are available at Peoples Savings Bank, Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Civitas Bank, Park National Bank, Chamber of Commerce, and the Museum.