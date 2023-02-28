Things to do this week: community kitchen, Heritage Center event and more

Clark State College’s will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 570 East Leffel Lane; First Christian Church’s will be from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 3638 Middle Urbana Road; and Hickory Medical’s will be from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at 208 W. Columbus Ave.

The “Lucky Donor” shamrock t-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate through March 18. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app.

Blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Alzheimer’s Class

The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter will offer the in-person education program “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia” from 4 to 5 p.m. today at United Senior Services, 125 W. Main St.

Pre-registration is required. To register, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900. Instructions on how to join the webinars will be emailed following registration.

Heritage Center Event

Love history and historic buildings? Want to help preserve and share the history behind local historic places with others? Come to the Heritage Center’s first Floor Crabill Discovery Hall, 117 S. Fountain Ave. at 7 p.m. today to meet representatives from different historic houses in Clark County and learn how you can get involved as a volunteer.

The evening will include representatives from the Crabill Homestead, Gammon House Underground Railroad Historic Landmark, The Hertzler House, and The Pennsylvania House, who can talk with attendees about how they can help.

Diabetes Support Group

The Clark Champaign Diabetes Association’s diabetes support group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at United Senior Services, 125 W. Main St.

Cedarville University pharmacy students will discuss how to manage diabetes on a sick day. RSVP at 937-399-2236 or ccdainc2004@yahoo.com.