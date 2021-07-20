These 28 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court cases.
Tonya Welter, 30, of Columbus: theft.
Rusty Ally, 44, of Larue: two counts of carrying concealed weapons, improper handling of firearms, having weapons under disability, aggravated possession of drugs.
Matthew Roppel, 34: violating protection order, trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.
Heather Bowshier, 37, of Springfield: two counts of receiving stolen property.
Michael Sibole, 30: burglary.
Timothy Ball, 37, of New Carlisle: vandalism.
Caleb Rowland, 20, of Springfield: forgery.
Jacqueline Brown, 32, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.
Brandon Konicki, 36: aggravated murder, murder, two counts of felony murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, having weapons under disability, tampering with evidence.
Stacy Rife, 35: aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, felony murder, tampering with evidence.
Emil Witherspoon, 43: aggravated murder, two counts of murder, four counts of felonious assault, three counts of attempted murder, tampering with evidence.
Dayquan Beal-Ragland, 26, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon.
Joe Gohl, 25, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine.
Melinda Youngman, 25, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.
Jeremy Bowsman, 35, of Dayton: two counts of receiving stolen property.
Dustin Colwell, 33, of Dayton: two counts of receiving stolen property.
Blake Petrauskas, 23, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Cassandra Hall, 38, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.
Brandon Wilson, 35, of Dayton: possession of cocaine.
Andrew Collins, 22, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapon, tampering with evidence.
Tanya Leach, 42, of Springfield: theft.
Jimmy Watkins, 42, of Medway: aggravated possession of drugs.
William Bryan, 43: aggravated possession of drugs.
Roy Crackel III, 32, of Dayton: receiving stolen property.
Kyle Smith, 19, of Dayton: receiving stolen property.
Joshua Maines, 32, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Randall Lourance, Jr., 35: obstructing official business.
John Arment, 38, of Springfield: felonious assault.