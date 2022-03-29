These 26 people were indicted in Clark County

Randy J. Davis, 53, of North Hampton: two counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Amber L. Cave, 26, of Springfield: two counts of endangering children.

Timothy G. White, 41, of Springfield: endangering children.

Brittany L. Weathers, 24, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Charles Porter, 53: felonious assault, discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Krystoffer Moore, 29, of Springfield: abduction, abduction, domestic violence.

Jeremy J. Arnold, 34: intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case.

James Parsons Jr., 29: unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Christopher Money, 29, of Springfield: felonious assault.

Matthew Parrish, 33, of Dayton: aggravated robbery, kidnapping, felonious assault.

Rudy Arden, 32: aggravated robbery, kidnapping, felonious assault.

Antone M. Youngblood III, 27: having weapons under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession in drugs, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine.

Raymond J. Martin, 31, of Springfield: burglary.

Phillip A. Beavers, 27, of Trotwood: possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin.

Ashley C. Lee, 35, of Springfield: felonious assault, domestic violence.

Jared R. Smith, 46, of Springfield: domestic violence, felonious assault.

Dereal L. Wells, 38: domestic violence, felonious assault, attempted murder.

Chad B. Baker, 42, of New Carlisle: six counts of violating a protection order.

Russell R. Fenwick, 40, of Springfield: three counts of theft.

Dakodah Smith, 20: robbery.

Brandon Mercurio, 27: robbery

Justice L. Lemaster, 22: robbery.