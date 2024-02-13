These 26 people were indicted in Clark County

BreakingNews
Twenty-six people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:

Eric Bartley, 45, of Medway: Insurance fraud, forgery, attempted theft, telecommunications fraud.

Amy Cheek, 45, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Norman L. Gray II, 34, of Springfield: Obstructing official business.

Pedro M. Lara, 30: Trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana.

Keaton Riley, 21, of Frazeysburg, Ohio: Receiving stolen property.

Eric Brooks, 58, of Springfield: Aggravated robbery, having weapons while under disability.

Corey L. Ames, 40, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Zachary D. Henry, 35, of Troy: Identity fraud.

Kristopher W. Jackson, 31: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Tristan Keaton, 22, of Springfield: Illegal possession of a firearm on liquor permit premises, tampering with evidence.

Ryan J. Sparks, 38, of Springfield: Tampering with evidence.

Rykeisha D. Ervin, 25, of Springfield: Tampering with evidence.

Raymar D. Thompson, 28: Failure to verify current address (two counts).

Michael S. Bass, 45, of Springfield: Failure to verify current address (two counts).

Corey L. Ames, 39: Failure to verify current address (two counts).

James R. Williams, 53, of Springfield: Violating protection order.

Douglas L. Crowley Sr., 45, of Springfield: Murder (two counts), felonious assault, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability.

Darius A. Grable, 34, of Springfield: Felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons while under disability.

Dimico Pointzes Jr., 32, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability.

Ervano O. Brown, 26, of Springfield: Carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, illegal possession of a firearm on liquor permit premises.

William S. Brinsley, 49, of Springfield: Theft.

Ricky Kidd, 41, of South Charleston: Domestic violence, strangulation, abduction.

Reginald Frazier, 36, of Dayton: Domestic violence, having weapons while under disability (two counts), carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Saul F. Lopez, 21, of Springfield: Felonious assault (two counts), illegal possession of a firearm on liquor permit premises, carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence.

David L. Hargrove, 38: Possession of cocaine (two counts), possession of cocaine (two counts), trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, trafficking in hashish, possession of hashish, aggravated possession of drugs.

Joel Salyer, 41: Receiving stolen property, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

