These 23 people were indicted in Clark County

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
27 minutes ago

Twenty-three people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week on the following charges:

Daniell J. Taylor Sr., 43: theft, complicity to theft.

Jade P. Watkins, 24: complicity to theft.

Stormie L. Lay, 27, of Springfield: forgery.

Diana Perry, 20, of Springfield: forgery.

Kyle J. McWhorter, 29, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon.

Christopher A. Gonzalez, 32, of Springfield: two counts of rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition.

Rachael L. Howard, 23, of Springfield: two counts of failure to stop after an accident, receiving stolen property.

John Overman Sr., 45, of Springfield: trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present

Justin M. Woodard, 39, of Springfield: obstructing official business, domestic violence.

Ja’Ir Hall, 23, of Springfield: trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana.

Kyle R. Webster, 30, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Elijah A. Cuffie, 21: felonious assault.

Brandon Mercurio, 28: felonious assault.

Ricole L. Curtis, 43, of Columbus: theft.

Dion R. Malcom, 33, of Springfield: improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons under disability.

Nathan Allen, 24, of New Carlisle: illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

John Glenn, 51, of New Carlisle: felonious assault, domestic violence.

Bruce Dobbins, 58, of South Charleston: violating protection order.

Shawn T. Lisch, 35, of Springfield: assault, obstructing official business.

Carolyn S. Spradlin, 57, of Springfield: theft, forgery.

Markus E. Zachman, 31, of Troy: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, assault, obstructing.

Ijawon U. Williams, 34, of Springfield: theft, tampering with evidence.

Juan L. Reyes Jr., 26, of Springfield: improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, having weapons under disability.

