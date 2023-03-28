These 22 people were indicted in Clark County

Twenty-two people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week on the following charges:
Nathaniel Newman, 36: aggravated possession of drugs.
David D. Rose, 52, of Springfield: menacing by stalking, telecommunications harassment.
Jaquan Robinson, 21, of Springfield: assault, disrupting public service.
Aurora S. Garlo, 18, of Springfield: possession of fentanyl-related compound.
Charles L. Rogers Jr., 40, of Springfield: making a terroristic threat.
Allanmichel T. Ferryman, 26, of Springfield: felonious assault.
Carl E. Hallen, 49: aggravated burglary, two counts of felonious assault.
Carlton Dobbins, 57, of Springfield: ethnic intimidation, aggravated menacing.
Anthony Stone, 46: having weapons while under disability, having weapons while under disability.
Kenyatta Pittman Stone, 35: attempted tampering with evidence.
Tyler G. Jones, 34: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.
Joshua B. Martin, 20: murder, felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises.
Frederick Hollifield, 76, of Indiantown, Fl.: rape, gross sexual imposition.
Jihad Johnson, 41, of Galloway: 11 counts of tampering with records, 11 counts of forgery, nine counts of theft, two counts of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
Avauna Robinson, 20, of Springfield: two counts of tampering with records, two counts of forgery, two counts of theft.
Rhaivyn Porter, 26, of Springfield: tampering with records, forgery.
Camran Wilkerson, 59, of Springfield: two counts of tampering with records, two counts of forgery, theft.
Deontay Sherrer, 33, of Dayton: tampering with evidence, forgery, theft.
Nakisha Martin, 23, of Springfield: two counts of tampering with records, two counts of forgery, two counts of theft.
Carolos Ragland, 24, of Springfield: two counts of tampering with evidence, two counts of forgery, two counts of theft.
Kathy Smith, 66, of Springfield: tampering with evidence, forgery, theft.
Christopher Thompson, 39, of Springfield: tampering with records, forgery, theft.
