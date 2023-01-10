BreakingNews
Man who died in Springfield machine shop incident identified
springfield-news-sun logo
X

These 21 people were indicted in Clark County

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
49 minutes ago

Twenty-one people were indicted in Clark County this week on the following charges:

Katelyn Henry, 29: theft, burglary, breaking and entering, safecracking, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons while under disability, trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Edward Stevens, 56: aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.

Juan Applin Jr., 37, of Springfield: assault.

Scott R. Pridge-Sledge, 32, of Springfield: abduction, felonious assault, domestic violence, corrupting another with drugs.

Billie M. William III, 36, of Springfield: burglary, domestic violence.

Jacob A. Wood, 25, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, two counts of having weapons under disability.

Christopher M. Paul, 30, of Springfield: felonious assault, domestic violence.

ExploreMan dies in ‘truly tragic’ Springfield machine shop incident

Richard L. Stahlberg, 23, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.

Demetris L. Clark, 36, of Springfield: two counts operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, possession of cocaine.

Adrian Ortiz-Palos, 37, of New Carlisle: burglary, trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Allysa M. Allison, 26, of Springfield: assault.

Dakota Ryan Louis Sigmon, 21, of Springfield: assault.

Anthony Truss, 50, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Ryan M. Minney, 27, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, improper handling or firearms in a motor vehicle.

ExploreVisitation announced for Springfield butcher who died in shooting

Lindsey Dalton, 24: receiving stolen property.

Willie J. Little, 48, of Springfield: trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, trafficking in aggravated trafficking in drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound.

Lawaun D. Bass, 33: muder, felonious assault, improper discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, tampering with evidence.

Nefertari A. Alexander, 32, of Columbus: complicity to murder, felonious assault, complicity to improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation.

Lee Mays, 40, of Springfield: two counts of felonious assault, having weapons under disability.

Roy L. Pierce Jr., 43: aggravated possession of drugs.

James Buchanan, 54: theft, forgery.

In Other News
1
Man who died in Springfield machine shop incident identified
2
Northeastern school building closed because of mechanical issue
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
Activity at Spooky Nook Sports mega-complex to begin ramping up

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top