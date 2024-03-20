These 20 people were indicted in Clark County

Jarrod A. Hoosier, 32, of Springfield: Felonious assault, domestic violence.

Israel Scott IV, 27, of Springfield: Domestic violence.

Irving M. Herron Jr., 20, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Ryan French, 29, of Springfield: Strangulation.

Jeffrey R. Sharpe, 46, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property, theft, identity fraud.

Gregory Workman, 18: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, unlawful transaction in weapons.

Dalaijia N. Lanier, 23: Having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Mitchell E. Jenkins, 38: Aggravated burglary, violating a protection order, obstructing official business, having weapons while under disability (two counts).

Berkeley A.B. Pyle, 24: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle (two counts), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Alan Broerman, 38: Theft.

Tyren DeArmond Jr., 25: Arson.

Liza Partee, 37: Theft.

Salena M. Durst, 21: Breaking-and-entering.

Robert W. Durst, 46: Breaking-and-entering.

Jacob T. Allen, 24: Disseminating matter harmful to juveniles (five counts), pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor (15 counts).

Chad Pencil, 49: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Joshua D. Dewitt, 29: Possession of cocaine.

Rickey Moore Jr., 29: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Dyron Flack, 24: Disrupting public services.