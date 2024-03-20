These 20 people were indicted in Clark County

Twenty people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Richard Stahlberg, 25, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, theft, receiving stolen property.
Jarrod A. Hoosier, 32, of Springfield: Felonious assault, domestic violence.
Israel Scott IV, 27, of Springfield: Domestic violence.
Irving M. Herron Jr., 20, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Ryan French, 29, of Springfield: Strangulation.
Jeffrey R. Sharpe, 46, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property, theft, identity fraud.
Gregory Workman, 18: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, unlawful transaction in weapons.
Dalaijia N. Lanier, 23: Having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.
Mitchell E. Jenkins, 38: Aggravated burglary, violating a protection order, obstructing official business, having weapons while under disability (two counts).
Berkeley A.B. Pyle, 24: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle (two counts), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Alan Broerman, 38: Theft.
Tyren DeArmond Jr., 25: Arson.
Liza Partee, 37: Theft.
Salena M. Durst, 21: Breaking-and-entering.
Robert W. Durst, 46: Breaking-and-entering.
Jacob T. Allen, 24: Disseminating matter harmful to juveniles (five counts), pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor (15 counts).
Chad Pencil, 49: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Joshua D. Dewitt, 29: Possession of cocaine.
Rickey Moore Jr., 29: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Dyron Flack, 24: Disrupting public services.
