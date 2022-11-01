These 20 people were indicted in Clark County

Twenty people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week on the following charges:
Craig Portman, 67, of Springfield: felonious assault, abduction, domestic violence.
Charles L. Rogers Jr., 40, of Springfield: making a terroristic threat.
Jerry R. M. Yates, 38, of Springfield: three counts of attempted murder, felonious assault, aggravated burglary, menacing by stalking, improperly discharging a firearms at or into a habitation.
Diori Ramey, 48, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons under disability, tampering with evidence.
Jamie L. Owens, 56, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.
Robert F. Walters, 49, of Springfield: robbery, theft, tampering with evidence.
Corey Jeffers, 28, of London: theft.
Matthew L. Brown, 46, of Springfield: aggravated trafficking in drugs.
William C. Hoskins, 41, of Xenia: two counts of domestic violence.
Ian J. Juneau, 39, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs, breaking and entering.
Ja’Ir L. Hall, 22, of Springfield: trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana.
Zachary J. Cantrell, 29, of Medway: aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, two counts of receiving stolen property.
Phillip A. Beavers, 28, of Trotwood: trafficking in fentanyl-related compound, possession of fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, trafficking in heroin and possession of heroin.
Jose D. Cervantes, 31, of Fairborn: trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana.
Juan O. Cervantes, 23, of Fairborn: trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana.
Heather Flaker, 36: possession of hashish liquid, possession of marijuana.
Jonathan Lenoir, 34: trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine.
Frank R. Price, 45, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapon.
Tatiana C. Evans, 31, of Springfield: theft.
Myron E. Colvin, 24, of Springfield: trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs.
