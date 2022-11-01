springfield-news-sun logo
These 20 people were indicted in Clark County

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
21 minutes ago

Twenty people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week on the following charges:

Craig Portman, 67, of Springfield: felonious assault, abduction, domestic violence.

Charles L. Rogers Jr., 40, of Springfield: making a terroristic threat.

Jerry R. M. Yates, 38, of Springfield: three counts of attempted murder, felonious assault, aggravated burglary, menacing by stalking, improperly discharging a firearms at or into a habitation.

Diori Ramey, 48, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons under disability, tampering with evidence.

Jamie L. Owens, 56, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.

Robert F. Walters, 49, of Springfield: robbery, theft, tampering with evidence.

Corey Jeffers, 28, of London: theft.

Matthew L. Brown, 46, of Springfield: aggravated trafficking in drugs.

William C. Hoskins, 41, of Xenia: two counts of domestic violence.

Ian J. Juneau, 39, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs, breaking and entering.

Ja’Ir L. Hall, 22, of Springfield: trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana.

Zachary J. Cantrell, 29, of Medway: aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, two counts of receiving stolen property.

Phillip A. Beavers, 28, of Trotwood: trafficking in fentanyl-related compound, possession of fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, trafficking in heroin and possession of heroin.

Jose D. Cervantes, 31, of Fairborn: trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana.

Juan O. Cervantes, 23, of Fairborn: trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana.

Heather Flaker, 36: possession of hashish liquid, possession of marijuana.

Jonathan Lenoir, 34: trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine.

Frank R. Price, 45, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapon.

Tatiana C. Evans, 31, of Springfield: theft.

Myron E. Colvin, 24, of Springfield: trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs.

