Pike County murder trial: Defendant’s mother testifies, opts out of being recorded

NOTE: There will be no audio during Angela’s testimony and the camera will not show her.

Found dead that day were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr., 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, 20-year-old Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr., 20-year-old Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 37-year-old Gary Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden, and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden.

The trial is the first time a person has faced a jury for the deaths of the Rhoden family six years ago.

Matt White, a firearms specialist with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations, will resume testimony on his analysis of the murder weapons after they were chiseled from four concrete buckets the Wagner famuly sunk in a pond on the Flying W Farm.

More about Angela Wagner’s plea deal:

Angela Wagner, Jake and George’s mother and Billy’s wife, pleaded guilty to charges of:

conspiracy

aggravated burglary

tampering with evidence

forgery

unauthorized use of property

unlawful possession of a dangerous ordinance.

In exchange for her guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to drop eight charges of aggravated murder and recommended 30 years in prison with no chance of early release. Like Jake’s, her plea deal stipulates she will have to testify in the trials of her family members.

She has not yet officially been sentenced.