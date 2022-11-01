‘Sea of concrete,’ Springfield’s City Hall Plaza will get upgrades

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Plans call for the addition of green space, brick pavers, the leveling out of a planter ledge that never really worked as intended, and changes to improve direct central access with updated ramps and steps. Vent stacks from the garage below will be wrapped with changeable art panel walls, continuing the effort to bring public art to enhance the downtown ambiance. The creation of more weather-resistant seating areas and a section that includes synthetic turf for a play area will further attract and encourage plaza use.

Enhanced lighting will be added throughout, including spotlights focused on architectural features. Lighting will also be capable of color change so the city can celebrate community events and observances.

“A new water feature will bring leaping fountains to the plaza, and trees are being added along the perimeter,” Heck said.

A goal is to make the area more useful year-round, he said.

“There will be more green space and plenty of planters to add function as well as be an attractive feature. With CultureFest, National Night Out, Holiday in the City and other events, we wanted to retain plenty of space for activities and to encourage people to congregate in the Core Block.”

The work is currently out for bid, and officials expect to award the job of revitalizing the plaza area and rehabilitating the garage underneath in the first quarter of 2023. Once bids are received, officials will know if the project still falls within the original $3 million cost estimate.

“We do expect the plaza to be under construction for most of 2023,” Heck said. “This summer we tried some street closings and conversion of some streets for event use, so we know we have alternatives while the work on the plaza is being completed.”

Holiday in the City will continue as planned this year, and the ice rink on the plaza will return.

The city is reaching out to the Florida-based owners of the Credit Life/E.F. Hutton building, who invested in improvements when the building was initially purchased. But Heck says windows that have fallen out and water leaks have required attention. The city would like to see the building saved from further deterioration.

“We want the owners to make a return visit to see all the reinvestment going into downtown Springfield. We think it will encourage them to invest in the building,” Heck said.

He cited the renovation and revitalization of the State Theater, which is projecting an opening in early 2023, and the growing retail operations downtown as evidence of regrowth that should inspire others to invest in the future of the center city area.

According to the city’s website, the central heart of downtown Springfield has seen $460 million of combined public and private investment in the last 10 years.