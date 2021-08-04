springfield-news-sun logo
These 20 people were indicted in Clark County

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield

These 20 people were indicted in the Clark County Common Pleas Court cases:

Bobby L. Alcorn, 34, of Springfield: theft.

Lorin E. Jackson, 33, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.

Dustin N. Melson, 30, of Springfield: three counts of safecracking.

Terrance L. Brooks, 50, of Springfield: two counts of robbery.

Michael S. Wheeler, 35: forgery, theft.

Jonathan W. Robinson, 26: arson.

Andrea R. Richardson, 19, of Springfield: felonious assault.

Justin S. Price, 43, of Springfield: vandalism.

Heather M. Bachanad, 34, of Dayton: breaking and entering.

Travis A. Pearson, 19, of Springfield: improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Lowell A. Short, 41, of Springfield: domestic violence.

Richard Calhoun, 41: domestic violence.

Shaila A. Jones, 23: aggravated arson, arson.

Kyle Savage, 30, of Springfield, theft.

Bryant M. Cavitt, 18, of Springfield: carrying a concealed weapon.

Christopher Rosales, 33: failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Cody Hatfield, 26: attempted murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence.

Joe K. F. Gohl, 25, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, discharge of firearms on or near prohibited premises.

Joseph Johnson, 44: felonious assault.

Timothy Triplett, 47: menacing by stalking.

