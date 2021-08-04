These 20 people were indicted in Clark County

These 20 people were indicted in the Clark County Common Pleas Court cases:
Bobby L. Alcorn, 34, of Springfield: theft.
Lorin E. Jackson, 33, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.
Dustin N. Melson, 30, of Springfield: three counts of safecracking.
Terrance L. Brooks, 50, of Springfield: two counts of robbery.
Michael S. Wheeler, 35: forgery, theft.
Jonathan W. Robinson, 26: arson.
Andrea R. Richardson, 19, of Springfield: felonious assault.
Justin S. Price, 43, of Springfield: vandalism.
Heather M. Bachanad, 34, of Dayton: breaking and entering.
Travis A. Pearson, 19, of Springfield: improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Lowell A. Short, 41, of Springfield: domestic violence.
Richard Calhoun, 41: domestic violence.
Shaila A. Jones, 23: aggravated arson, arson.
Kyle Savage, 30, of Springfield, theft.
Bryant M. Cavitt, 18, of Springfield: carrying a concealed weapon.
Christopher Rosales, 33: failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Cody Hatfield, 26: attempted murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence.
Joe K. F. Gohl, 25, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, discharge of firearms on or near prohibited premises.
Joseph Johnson, 44: felonious assault.
Timothy Triplett, 47: menacing by stalking.