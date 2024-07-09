These 19 people were indicted in Clark County

Brian J. Ward, 36, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability, disrupting public service, intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case.

Christopher Neal, 42: Felonious assault.

Mark A. Hall, 36: Possession of cocaine.

Jessica M. Parsons, 30: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified government facility, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Christopher Briggs Jr., 35, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Corey E. Taylor, 24, of Springfield: Improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation.

Aalesha L. Clarkston, 37: Possession of cocaine, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Valesquez A. Hernandez, 35, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence, aggravated burglary, kidnapping, rape.

Megan Beedy, 37, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Devin D. Allman, 36, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability.

Jeffrey D. Spriggs, 25, of Springfield: Felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Rodney T. Lee, 35: Desecration, breaking-and-entering.

Cory J. Peterson, 52, of Springfield: Obstructing official business.

Joseph K.E. Willis Jr., 24, of Toledo: Aggravated robbery.

Dayshia R. White, 21, of Springfield: Aggravated robbery.

Brooklyn A.R. Bishop, 19, of Springfield: Aggravated robbery.

Try’Quan M. Threats, 20: Aggravated robbery, robbery, felonious assault.

Leah E. Thullen, 37, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.