These 19 people were indicted in Clark County

Nineteen people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Charles A. Whitt, 34, of Springfield: Endangering children.
Brian J. Ward, 36, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability, disrupting public service, intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case.
Christopher Neal, 42: Felonious assault.
Mark A. Hall, 36: Possession of cocaine.
Jessica M. Parsons, 30: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified government facility, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Christopher Briggs Jr., 35, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Corey E. Taylor, 24, of Springfield: Improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation.
Aalesha L. Clarkston, 37: Possession of cocaine, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility.
Valesquez A. Hernandez, 35, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence, aggravated burglary, kidnapping, rape.
Megan Beedy, 37, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Devin D. Allman, 36, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability.
Jeffrey D. Spriggs, 25, of Springfield: Felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Rodney T. Lee, 35: Desecration, breaking-and-entering.
Cory J. Peterson, 52, of Springfield: Obstructing official business.
Joseph K.E. Willis Jr., 24, of Toledo: Aggravated robbery.
Dayshia R. White, 21, of Springfield: Aggravated robbery.
Brooklyn A.R. Bishop, 19, of Springfield: Aggravated robbery.
Try’Quan M. Threats, 20: Aggravated robbery, robbery, felonious assault.
Leah E. Thullen, 37, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.
