These 19 people were indicted in Clark County

Nineteen people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday with the following charges:

Tyrone L. Stevens, 29, of Springfield: Aggravated robbery, abduction, domestic violence, disrupting official business.

Clayton D. Keeton, 18, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Daniel T. Anderson, 39, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Tracy V. Skyles, 52: Aggravated burglary.

Deshawn T. Barnett, 25, of Springfield: Felonious assault, endangering children.

Apryl Ezmerlian, 45: Receiving stolen property.

Michael R. Smith, 45: Receiving stolen property.

Herbert K. Ingram, 60: Violating a protection order.

Lyle A. Wilkinson, 39, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (two counts).

Raymar D. Thompson, 27: Theft.

Donald Hamblin, 73, of Springfield: Strangulation.

Keath E. Manns, 32: Harassment with a bodily substance (two counts), assault (two counts).

Julius Harbut, 46, of Dayton: Felonious assault, domestic violence, having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence.

Christian L. Stevens, 26, of Springfield: Counterfeiting.

Dejuan Couchot, 18, of Dayton: Theft.

Aaron L. Baker, 51, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.

Anthony J. Jordan, 39, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Jason A. Dixon, 43, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

James Bernard, 36, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence, aggravated burglary, disrupting public service.

