These 18 people were indicted in Clark County

News
1 hour ago

Eighteen people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday with the following charges:

Ian M. Sowards, 36, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs (two counts).

Jacob A. Ward 28, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Christopher N. Kimble, 44: Theft.

Lillian J. Tompkins, 32: Complicity.

Stephen A. Garrison, 43, of Springfield: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine.

Theresa K. Birch, 49, of Decatur, Indiana: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.

Larry W. Davis Jr., 58, of Decatur, Indiana: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.

Jermaine Harris, 39, of Dayton: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Cathy Y. Harris, 49: Receiving stolen property,

Clifford Crable, 61: Failure to verify current address, failure to register a change of address.

Brandon P. Watkins, 22: Failure to register a change of address.

James J. Savage, 49, of London, Ohio: Identity fraud, aggravated possession of drugs.

Paul E. Powell Jr., 34: Robbery, receiving stolen property, theft.

Scott R. Pride-Sledge, 32, of Springfield: Abduction, felonious assault, domestic violence, corrupting another with drugs.

George Michael Jeffrey Allen Whited, 24, of Springfield: Carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Elbert E. Wright, 55: Burglary.

Matthew White, 21: Aggravated burglary.

Brianna Cordle, 21, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

