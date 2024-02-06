These 17 people were indicted in Clark County

BreakingNews
Seventeen people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:

Christopher F. Pitstick, 36, of Enon: Receiving stolen property (two counts).

Freddie Straight Jr., 55, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Dennis A. Johnson, 29, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Karen Hawk, of Fairborn: Theft of drugs.

Tyler Ulmer, 31, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence (two counts).

Latasha R. Rife, 37, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs (two counts)

Harry J. Rice, 53, of Springfield: Domestic violence.

Charles Milton, 48, of Springfield: Domestic violence.

Aubin N. Gatorano, 35, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Spencer W. Sharp, 29, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Tavion Wendell-Lamont Brooks, 25: Felonious assault, kidnapping, abduction.

Chivas Chaman, 18, of Dayton: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen drugs.

Jacob Sederberg, 31, of Springfield: Domestic violence, disrupting public service.

Nicholas Smith, 25, of Springfield: Theft.

Brandon Bowen, 24, of Urbana: Menacing by stalking, violating a protection order (two counts).

Terrance M. Jennings, 33, of New Carlisle: Aggravated possession of drugs.

David Hargrove, 38: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer,

