These 17 people were indicted in Clark County

Seventeen people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Christopher F. Pitstick, 36, of Enon: Receiving stolen property (two counts).
Freddie Straight Jr., 55, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Dennis A. Johnson, 29, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Karen Hawk, of Fairborn: Theft of drugs.
Tyler Ulmer, 31, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence (two counts).
Latasha R. Rife, 37, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs (two counts)
Harry J. Rice, 53, of Springfield: Domestic violence.
Charles Milton, 48, of Springfield: Domestic violence.
Aubin N. Gatorano, 35, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.
Spencer W. Sharp, 29, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Tavion Wendell-Lamont Brooks, 25: Felonious assault, kidnapping, abduction.
Chivas Chaman, 18, of Dayton: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen drugs.
Jacob Sederberg, 31, of Springfield: Domestic violence, disrupting public service.
Nicholas Smith, 25, of Springfield: Theft.
Brandon Bowen, 24, of Urbana: Menacing by stalking, violating a protection order (two counts).
Terrance M. Jennings, 33, of New Carlisle: Aggravated possession of drugs.
David Hargrove, 38: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer,
About the Author