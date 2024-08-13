These 17 people were indicted in Clark County

Amanda M. Lynch, 36L Escape, obstructing official business.

Brian J. Ward, 36, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Dustin G. Funderburgh, 41, of South Vienna: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound (two counts), improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (two counts), tampering with evidence.

Marques E. White Jr., 30, of Springfield: Violating a protection order.

Ryan L. Esposito, 49, of Medway: Aggravated possession of drugs.

John Anderson, 36, of New Paris, Ohio: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property.

Daniel J. Miller, 49, of Springfield: Burglary.

Christopher A. Brown, 27, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Brian A. Dague Jr., 34, of Fairborn: Menacing by stalking, violating a protection order (two counts).

Kimberly Nath, 45, of Medway: Felonious assault (three counts), domestic violence (three counts).

Apryl Ezmerlian, 46: Receiving stolen property.

Paul R. Lewis. 30: Receiving stolen property.

Zachary Sowers, 27, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary.

Tetra K. Harrison, 47: Aggravated burglary.

Kerry Crowley Sr., 44, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Joseph D. Sayers Jr., 59, of Clifton: Obstructing official business.