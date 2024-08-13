These 17 people were indicted in Clark County

Seventeen people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Zachary K. Miller, 53: Assault, obstructing official business.
Amanda M. Lynch, 36L Escape, obstructing official business.
Brian J. Ward, 36, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Dustin G. Funderburgh, 41, of South Vienna: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound (two counts), improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (two counts), tampering with evidence.
Marques E. White Jr., 30, of Springfield: Violating a protection order.
Ryan L. Esposito, 49, of Medway: Aggravated possession of drugs.
John Anderson, 36, of New Paris, Ohio: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property.
Daniel J. Miller, 49, of Springfield: Burglary.
Christopher A. Brown, 27, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Brian A. Dague Jr., 34, of Fairborn: Menacing by stalking, violating a protection order (two counts).
Kimberly Nath, 45, of Medway: Felonious assault (three counts), domestic violence (three counts).
Apryl Ezmerlian, 46: Receiving stolen property.
Paul R. Lewis. 30: Receiving stolen property.
Zachary Sowers, 27, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary.
Tetra K. Harrison, 47: Aggravated burglary.
Kerry Crowley Sr., 44, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Joseph D. Sayers Jr., 59, of Clifton: Obstructing official business.
About the Author