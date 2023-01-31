These 16 people were indicted in Clark County

Donald R. Whitt Jr., 41: aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.

Ian M. Sowards, 36, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, improperly handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Paula R. Severs, 54, of Springfield: aggravated burglary.

Jamie L. Keaton, 33, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Shawnda M. McAfee, 48, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Dustin D. Conely, 27: attempted theft.

Joseph R. Esthers, 43, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs.

Jerry Saunders, 19, of Pickerington: burglary.

David Alabi, 18, of Pickerington: burglary.

Kevon E. Coleman, 25: aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, kidnapping, theft, having weapons under disability.

Emilie D. Woodbridge, 43, of Springfield: domestic violence, disrupting public service, felonious assault, obstructing official business.

Katelyn S. Henry, 29: receiving stolen property.