These 15 people were indicted in Clark County

Lamar Call, 48, of Springfield: unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Karl Greene Jr., 22, of South Vienna: felonious assault.

Tiffany Adams, 42, of Springfield: breaking and entering.

Bobby Alcorn, 34, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Tyree Gaston, 22, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firerms in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, tampering with evidence, having weapons under disability.

Larry Carter, 41, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, improper handling of a firearms in a motor vehicle.

Tyler Tepfenhart, 22: assault.

Davon Hunt, 20, of Springfield: dischange of firearms on or near prohibited premises, having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapon.

Elijah Cuffie, 19, of Columbus: dischange of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapon.

Julien Williams, 25: having weapons under disability.

Andrew Brown, 29, of Columbus: aggravated possession of drugs.