These 15 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week. Indictments include:
Richard Sinclair, 29, of Springfield: illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs.
Demartaz Cox, 22, of Springfield: receiving stolen property
Heather Bayless, 45, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.
Todd Delong II, 33, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.
Lamar Call, 48, of Springfield: unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Karl Greene Jr., 22, of South Vienna: felonious assault.
Tiffany Adams, 42, of Springfield: breaking and entering.
Bobby Alcorn, 34, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.
Tyree Gaston, 22, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firerms in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, tampering with evidence, having weapons under disability.
Larry Carter, 41, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, improper handling of a firearms in a motor vehicle.
Tyler Tepfenhart, 22: assault.
Davon Hunt, 20, of Springfield: dischange of firearms on or near prohibited premises, having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapon.
Elijah Cuffie, 19, of Columbus: dischange of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapon.
Julien Williams, 25: having weapons under disability.
Andrew Brown, 29, of Columbus: aggravated possession of drugs.