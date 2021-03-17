X

These 15 people were indicted in Clark County

Clark County indictments

By Riley Newton

These 15 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week. Indictments include:

Richard Sinclair, 29, of Springfield: illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs.

Demartaz Cox, 22, of Springfield: receiving stolen property

Heather Bayless, 45, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Todd Delong II, 33, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.

Lamar Call, 48, of Springfield: unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Karl Greene Jr., 22, of South Vienna: felonious assault.

Tiffany Adams, 42, of Springfield: breaking and entering.

Bobby Alcorn, 34, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Tyree Gaston, 22, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firerms in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, tampering with evidence, having weapons under disability.

Larry Carter, 41, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, improper handling of a firearms in a motor vehicle.

Tyler Tepfenhart, 22: assault.

Davon Hunt, 20, of Springfield: dischange of firearms on or near prohibited premises, having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapon.

Elijah Cuffie, 19, of Columbus: dischange of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapon.

Julien Williams, 25: having weapons under disability.

Andrew Brown, 29, of Columbus: aggravated possession of drugs.

