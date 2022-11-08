BreakingNews
UPDATES: Voting reported as steady in Clark County
These 15 people were indicted in Clark County

News
By , Staff Writer
57 minutes ago

Fifteen people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week on the following charges:

Andrew C. Wight, 48, of Springfield: felonious assault.

Jason R. Caroppoli, 39: receiving stolen property, forgery, identity fraud.

Robert A. Banks, 37, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.

Aaron M. Dudgeon, 23: harassment with a bodily substance.

Damion M. McFann, 22, of Springfield, receiving stolen property.

Timothy G. Sweeney, 47, of Medway: aggravated possession of drugs.

Joshua T. Ivory, 34: possession of fentanyl related compound.

Thomas M. Grooms, 37: aggravated possession of drugs.

Andrew S. Burlingame, 23, of Springfield: domestic violence.

Todd A. White, 45, of Springfield: trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present (two counts), disrupting public service.

Steven W. Harrison, 51, of Medway,: felonious assault, domestic violence.

Demetrius R. Lenton, 40, of Chillicothe: operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (three counts), tampering with evidence.

Joseph Eliese, 34, of Springfield: felonious assault, domestic violence.

Stacy Strodes, 55, of Springfield: felonious assault, domestic violence, having weapons under disability.

Derrick A. Robinson-Verse, 23, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

