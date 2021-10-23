springfield-news-sun logo
X

These 14 people were indicted in Clark County

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Caption
Clark County indictments

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
27 minutes ago

These 14 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court cases. Indictments include:

ExploreConstruction of up to 80 apartments in downtown Springfield could start early 2022

Michael Bennett, 33, of Springfield: two counts of receiving stolen property.

Jameka D. Applin, 26: felonious assault, vandalism.

Christopher A. Reed, 43: theft, receiving stolen property.

Dustin M. Nelson, 30: vandalism, safecracking, breaking and entering.

Joe L. Buck Jr., 44, of Springfield: receiving stolen property, theft criminal damaging.

Christopher Evans, 47: robbery.

Daniel Massie, 21, of Springfield: arson, receiving stolen property.

John W. Watkins III, 30: robbery.

Gavin M. Sallot, 20, of Springfield: involuntary manslaughter, trafficking of fentanyl-related compound.

Benjamin E. Buck, 41, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.

Randall S. Romans, 52, of Springfield: disrupting public service.

Lindy L. Gulasa, 41, of Springfield, aggravated possession of drugs.

Michael S. Campbell, 46, Columbus: two counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Corey B. Brim, 23, of Springfield: assault.

ExploreTecumseh, Clark-Shawnee schools no longer requiring masks

In Other News
1
Springfield woman pleads guilty to charges of child endangering
2
BEST OF SPRINGFIELD: Station 1 tops bar food, earns three other...
3
Coronavirus: Moderna boosters soon available at Clark County Combined...
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top