These 14 people were indicted in Clark County

Peggy Jo Shaw, 45, of Springfield: murder, felonious assault.

Jeffrey R. Coppens, 36, of Vandalia: menacing by stalking, intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness.

Matthew L. Brown, 46, of Springfield: felonious assault, domestic violence, receiving stolen property.

Ashley N. Roberts, 38: receiving stolen property.

Jason D. Ballard, 47: receiving stolen property.

Khadejha E. Coran, 26: aggravated menacing, intimidation of a crime witness.

Steven Hughes, 31, of Urbana: four counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of tampering with evidence, endangering children, three counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, aggravated vehicular assault.

Paula L. Potter, 50, of Springfield: receiving stolen property, forgery.

Jamier A. Ross, 29: aggravated robbery.

Bradley J. Smith, 38, of Springfield: trespass in a habitation when a person is present of likely to be present.