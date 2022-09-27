springfield-news-sun logo
These 14 people were indicted in Clark County

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
15 minutes ago

These 14 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week:

Jason Tucker, 46, of Springfield: trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of criminal tools.

Michael Colvin, 29, of Springfield: two counts of burglary.

Katelyn Henry, 29, of Springfield: two counts of receiving stolen property, theft.

Malik T. Shaw, 30, of Springfield: murder, felonious assault, having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms.

Peggy Jo Shaw, 45, of Springfield: murder, felonious assault.

Jeffrey R. Coppens, 36, of Vandalia: menacing by stalking, intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness.

Matthew L. Brown, 46, of Springfield: felonious assault, domestic violence, receiving stolen property.

Ashley N. Roberts, 38: receiving stolen property.

Jason D. Ballard, 47: receiving stolen property.

Khadejha E. Coran, 26: aggravated menacing, intimidation of a crime witness.

Steven Hughes, 31, of Urbana: four counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of tampering with evidence, endangering children, three counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, aggravated vehicular assault.

Paula L. Potter, 50, of Springfield: receiving stolen property, forgery.

Jamier A. Ross, 29: aggravated robbery.

Bradley J. Smith, 38, of Springfield: trespass in a habitation when a person is present of likely to be present.

