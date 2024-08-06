These 13 people were indicted in Clark County

Thirteen people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Amanda Posey, 40, of Springfield: Felonious assault (three counts).
Michael L. Wells, 63, of Springfield: Aggravated arson.
Jeffery T. Potter Jr., 31: Tampering with evidence.
Michael Buckland, 33, of Vandalia: Possession of cocaine.
Shawn Q. Adams, 40, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.
Christopher M. Johns, 44, of Louisville, Kentucky: Aggravated possession of drgs.
Damien M. Wallace, 28, of Springfield: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.
Michael Brown Jr., 44: Aggravated burglary.
Joshua J. McClanahan, 33, of Enon: Violating a protection order.
Lunick Deliscar, 40, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Devon C. Clippinger, 25, of Springfield: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (two counts).
John Greathouse Jr., 40, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Joshua Lawson, 35, of Springfield: Domestic violence.
