These 13 people were indicted in Clark County

Michael L. Wells, 63, of Springfield: Aggravated arson.

Jeffery T. Potter Jr., 31: Tampering with evidence.

Michael Buckland, 33, of Vandalia: Possession of cocaine.

Shawn Q. Adams, 40, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.

Christopher M. Johns, 44, of Louisville, Kentucky: Aggravated possession of drgs.

Damien M. Wallace, 28, of Springfield: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Michael Brown Jr., 44: Aggravated burglary.

Joshua J. McClanahan, 33, of Enon: Violating a protection order.

Lunick Deliscar, 40, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Devon C. Clippinger, 25, of Springfield: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (two counts).

John Greathouse Jr., 40, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Joshua Lawson, 35, of Springfield: Domestic violence.