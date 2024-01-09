These 13 people were indicted in Clark County

These 13 people were indicted last week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Ronald K. Little, 21, of Springfield: Assault, obstructing official business.
Joseph D. Pinks, 23, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Christopher Tarbutton, 34, of Springfield: Assault, obstructing official business.
Amy L. Smith, 44, of Springfield: Harassment with a bodily substance.
James R. Conley Jr., 44: Aggravated burglary, felonious assault.
Rickey A. Moore Jr., 29, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.
Jason Black, 36, of New Lebanon: Aggravated burglary.
Timothy Blase, 26, of Springfield: Obstructing official business.
Christopher Mitchell, 35, of Urbana: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Anton P. Campbell, 23, of Springfield: Stangulation, domestic violence, abduction, disrupting public service.
Kendra N. Williams, 33, of Springfield: Endangering children (five counts).
Brooke Matheny, 37, of Columbus: Complicity to theft.
Earnest B. Johnson, 36, of Columbus: Theft, possession of criminal tools.
About the Author