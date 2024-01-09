These 13 people were indicted in Clark County

News
By
1 hour ago
X

These 13 people were indicted last week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:

Ronald K. Little, 21, of Springfield: Assault, obstructing official business.

Joseph D. Pinks, 23, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Christopher Tarbutton, 34, of Springfield: Assault, obstructing official business.

Amy L. Smith, 44, of Springfield: Harassment with a bodily substance.

James R. Conley Jr., 44: Aggravated burglary, felonious assault.

Rickey A. Moore Jr., 29, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.

Jason Black, 36, of New Lebanon: Aggravated burglary.

Timothy Blase, 26, of Springfield: Obstructing official business.

Christopher Mitchell, 35, of Urbana: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Anton P. Campbell, 23, of Springfield: Stangulation, domestic violence, abduction, disrupting public service.

Kendra N. Williams, 33, of Springfield: Endangering children (five counts).

Brooke Matheny, 37, of Columbus: Complicity to theft.

Earnest B. Johnson, 36, of Columbus: Theft, possession of criminal tools.

In Other News
1
Springfield police using former Kenton Ridge school building for...
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Affordable housing project finds a home in Springfield
5
What’s happening this week: Community coffee, documentary viewing and...

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top