These 12 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week:
Nicholas J. Bailey, 42, of Springfield, aggravated possession of drugs.
Omar Ali, 41: possession of cocaine, trafficking in cocaine.
Ian Evringham, 31: aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Raymond D. Scott, 24: burglary.
Brandi L. Turner, 39, of Springfield: breaking and entering.
Zachary K. Miller, 51, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.
Dalia S. Tapia, 51, of New Carlisle: attempted burglary.
Elijah A. Cuffie, 20: aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, kidnapping, felonious assault, having weapons under disability, tampering with evidence.
Davon Hunt, 21: aggravated robbery, kidnapping, felonious assault, having weapons under disability.
Brandon Johnson, 21, of Wentsville, Mo.: possession of LSD.
Devon M. Martin, 18, of New Carlisle: aggravated arson.
Mark L. Nibery, 58, of South Charleston: aggravated vehicular assault, aggravated vehicular assault, two counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
