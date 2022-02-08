Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

These 12 people were indicted in Clark County

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

caption arrowCaption
Clark County indictments

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
12 minutes ago

These 12 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week:

ExplorePublic parking in downtown Springfield to remain free throughout 2022

Nicholas J. Bailey, 42, of Springfield, aggravated possession of drugs.

Omar Ali, 41: possession of cocaine, trafficking in cocaine.

Ian Evringham, 31: aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Raymond D. Scott, 24: burglary.

Brandi L. Turner, 39, of Springfield: breaking and entering.

Zachary K. Miller, 51, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.

Dalia S. Tapia, 51, of New Carlisle: attempted burglary.

Elijah A. Cuffie, 20: aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, kidnapping, felonious assault, having weapons under disability, tampering with evidence.

Davon Hunt, 21: aggravated robbery, kidnapping, felonious assault, having weapons under disability.

Brandon Johnson, 21, of Wentsville, Mo.: possession of LSD.

Devon M. Martin, 18, of New Carlisle: aggravated arson.

Mark L. Nibery, 58, of South Charleston: aggravated vehicular assault, aggravated vehicular assault, two counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

ExploreMan convicted in 2021 Springfield Speedway shooting died at jail following life sentence

In Other News
1
Bengals celebration events in Cincinnati include tailgating, possible...
2
New biophysics lab at Cedarville to help with nanomedicines research
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
Wittenberg to host dance competition, including 2 Springfield teams

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top