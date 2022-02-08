These 12 people were indicted in Clark County

Brandi L. Turner, 39, of Springfield: breaking and entering.

Zachary K. Miller, 51, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.

Dalia S. Tapia, 51, of New Carlisle: attempted burglary.

Elijah A. Cuffie, 20: aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, kidnapping, felonious assault, having weapons under disability, tampering with evidence.

Davon Hunt, 21: aggravated robbery, kidnapping, felonious assault, having weapons under disability.

Brandon Johnson, 21, of Wentsville, Mo.: possession of LSD.

Devon M. Martin, 18, of New Carlisle: aggravated arson.

Mark L. Nibery, 58, of South Charleston: aggravated vehicular assault, aggravated vehicular assault, two counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.