News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
51 minutes ago

These 10 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week:

Dwayne E. Lenoir, 39: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

David A. Messer, 37, of Springfield: improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, disrupting public service, tampering with evidence.

William W. Rice, 26, of Springfield: domestic violence, disrupting public service.

Chase E. Harris, 21, of Springfield: two counts of having weapons under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Zavier Newman, 21: five counts of aggravated robbery.

Brian Frantz, 21, of Springfield: five counts of aggravated robbery.

Jeremiah D. Isaacs, 41: domestic violence.

Bonnie Rife, 56, of Springfield: illegal processing of drug documents, aggravated possession of drugs.

Lowell Short, 41, of Springfield: domestic violence, disrupting, violating protection order.

Daniel E. Lollis, 29, of Springfield: trafficking marijuana, possession of marijuana.

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

