These 10 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week:
Dwayne E. Lenoir, 39: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.
David A. Messer, 37, of Springfield: improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, disrupting public service, tampering with evidence.
William W. Rice, 26, of Springfield: domestic violence, disrupting public service.
Chase E. Harris, 21, of Springfield: two counts of having weapons under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Zavier Newman, 21: five counts of aggravated robbery.
Brian Frantz, 21, of Springfield: five counts of aggravated robbery.
Jeremiah D. Isaacs, 41: domestic violence.
Bonnie Rife, 56, of Springfield: illegal processing of drug documents, aggravated possession of drugs.
Lowell Short, 41, of Springfield: domestic violence, disrupting, violating protection order.
Daniel E. Lollis, 29, of Springfield: trafficking marijuana, possession of marijuana.
