‘The Voice’ winners to perform in Springfield at Clark State PAC

The Springfield Arts Council (SAC) announced Thursday that the three-piece Ohio-based family group Girl Named Tom will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 12 at the PAC. Tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7 online.

The trio consisting of siblings Caleb, Joshua and Bekah Liechty from Pettisville, formed in 2019 and play American folk and other genres including cover songs and originals. They won season 21 of “The Voice” under the guidance of celebrity coach Kelly Clarkson, covering artists from Crosby, Stills and Nash and Joni Mitchell to country performers Glen Campbell and Dolly Parton and became the first trio in the show’s history to place first.