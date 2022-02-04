‘The Voice’ winners to perform in Springfield at Clark State PAC

The latest winners of the hit NBC-TV series “The Voice” will be in concert at the Clark State Performing Arts Center (PAC) next month.
The Springfield Arts Council (SAC) announced Thursday that the three-piece Ohio-based family group Girl Named Tom will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 12 at the PAC. Tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7 online.
The trio consisting of siblings Caleb, Joshua and Bekah Liechty from Pettisville, formed in 2019 and play American folk and other genres including cover songs and originals. They won season 21 of “The Voice” under the guidance of celebrity coach Kelly Clarkson, covering artists from Crosby, Stills and Nash and Joni Mitchell to country performers Glen Campbell and Dolly Parton and became the first trio in the show’s history to place first.
SAC executive director Tim Rowe had been holding an open date at the PAC and Girl Named Tom had been on his radar after seeing clips of them even before their television appearances, and considered them for the Summer Arts Festival. With their schedule booking up after “The Voice” victory, this worked best.
“This was the right opportunity,” Rowe said. “They are incredibly talented and their voices blend well and we are excited to get the recent winners of ‘The Voice’ right after they won.”
The PAC has a history of hosting concerts with television talent contest performers including several “American Idol” champions and placers.
For tickets, go to www.springfieldartscouncil.org or www.ticketmaster.com.
