Rumpke to push back service in 7 area counties due to winter weather

Many in the Miami Valley will have to wait an extra day for their trash to be collected, as Rumpke Waste & Recycling announced it is suspending service in several counties on Friday due to the winter weather.
Rumpke said it would attempt to collect trash from customers who normally have Friday collections on Saturday instead, depending on road conditions.
In this area, service is being suspended in the following counties:
- Champaign
- Clark
- Darke
- Greene
- Miami
- Montgomery
- Preble
Rumpke Region Vice President Jake Rumpke said, “The safety of our employees and the communities we service was the driving force behind our decision.”
He later thanked customers for their patience and understanding, adding, “This is a tough situation, but our incredible team is working diligently to offer exceptional service, while keeping everyone safe.”
About the Author