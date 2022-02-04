Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Rumpke to push back service in 7 area counties due to winter weather

Rumpke crews pick up recycling in downtown Dayton. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

caption arrowCaption
Rumpke crews pick up recycling in downtown Dayton. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Local News
By Daniel Susco
1 hour ago

Many in the Miami Valley will have to wait an extra day for their trash to be collected, as Rumpke Waste & Recycling announced it is suspending service in several counties on Friday due to the winter weather.

Rumpke said it would attempt to collect trash from customers who normally have Friday collections on Saturday instead, depending on road conditions.

In this area, service is being suspended in the following counties:

  • Champaign
  • Clark
  • Darke
  • Greene
  • Miami
  • Montgomery
  • Preble

Rumpke Region Vice President Jake Rumpke said, “The safety of our employees and the communities we service was the driving force behind our decision.”

He later thanked customers for their patience and understanding, adding, “This is a tough situation, but our incredible team is working diligently to offer exceptional service, while keeping everyone safe.”

In Other News
1
NOTABLE CLOSINGS: See what the winter storm has canceled or postponed
2
How much snow, sleet and freezing rain did your community get?
3
Residents urged to stay home as winter storm causes crashes, dangerous...
4
Ohio, local COVID hospitalizations continue decline
5
Crashes reported in Clark, Montgomery counties as winter weather hits...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top