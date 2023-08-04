The new Kenton Ridge pre-K-12 school building is almost complete and will open this fall.

In Other News
1
Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on home for veteran and family in...
2
Man in custody after report of shots fired near German Twp. garage sale
3
Event center, dinner theater planned for downtown Springfield
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top