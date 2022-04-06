‘The Cincinnati Kids’ episode of ‘The Brady Bunch’ takes us back to Kings Island in 1973

The seat location changed, he said, depending on where the prettiest girls sat.

It made sense that both of the popular shows filmed episodes at Kings Island. Paramount Studios Screen Gems Productions, which produced both shows, was a major shareholder in Taft Productions that owned the amusement park and Hanna-Barbera Studios.

There were obstacles shooting the Brady Bunch, according to reports. After shooting several scenes at Kings Island Inn, production moved to the park but filming was hampered by rain showers.

Also, after park officials confirmed the days of the shootings to the public, attendance soared at the park and certain areas had to be roped off to curious fans.

Barry Williams (Greg Brady) wrote that after one week of shooting, the cast called the park “the fishbowl” due to constantly being admired by crowds of fans.

The episode reportedly cost nearly $230,000 to produce, and Kings Island agreed to pay half.

In 2008, when KI’s celebrated the 35th anniversary of the filming, three original cast members — Williams, Olsen and Lookinland — returned to the amusement park. Five years later, Williams, Olsen and Knight made a special appearance.