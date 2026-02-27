Tartan Terrors to bring Celtic experience to Clark State PAC

The Tartan Terrors will tear up the Clark State Performing Arts Center (PAC) at 7:30 p.m. March 4. The show is part of the PAC’s Club Kuss series of more intimate concert experiences. Tickets are on sale now.

“We have more fun than anyone,” said Chris Kerba, a Tartan Terrors member for more than 20 years who has Irish and Egyptian roots. “We’ve tried to make our show as universally digestible for everybody, taking the audience on a Celtic trip.”

Originally a group that performed as a highland dance company that played renaissance fairs, the group’s founder dubbed his group “wee tartan terrors” and the name stuck.

There will be an authentic Celtic experience with the performers in kilts performing with traditional fiddles and bagpipes. Unlike many other Celtic experiences, the Tartan Terrors’ music is all original, since the musical act has produced 10 albums since its founding. So, don’t expect covers of familiar tunes heard around St. Patrick’s Day, but those they play year-round, although Kerba said the holiday adds a little extra fun.

“Everyone assumes Celtic is Irish but in reality it’s also Scottish, Welsh, English. Our members are well-seasoned writers and musicians and we do rowdy drinking songs, rocking songs, love songs and songs with a dance element,” Kerba said.

Tartan Terrors shows are about exposing the audience to a variety of things and continuing the tradition of a group that has had members come and go and transformed from a vaudeville act for renaissance fairs to one that has toured the U.S. and Canada for years to share the music they love and the heritage they’re proud of.

Kerba hopes anyone on the fence about the show will consider it for the unique experience.

“We can’t wait to see the people and hope they will give us a chance. People may see bagpipes and think it’s traditional stuff, but this is an event and a fun time for everybody involved,” he said.

The Club Kuss series include shows designed for a smaller audience with seats close to the stage and complimentary desserts included before the show.

Tickets cost $23 or $13 for students with a college ID. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to pac.clarkstate.edu.