Symphony’s Flavors event to cater to Springfield food, music

Advance tickets are available for $45 each plus a $3 processing fee, and $50 at the door on Saturday.

“Whatever your palette is, you’ll find something you’ll enjoy,” said Marcia Flax, who is the event coordinator along with chairman Bob White.

Flavors has established itself as a late spring launch into summer by offering attendees a variety of signature appetizers and desserts. Participating vendors include Cecil & Lime; The Hickory Inn; Kohler Catering; It’s Your Party Bakery; Los Mariachis; Mela Urban Bistro; Rudy’s Smokehouse; Speakeasy Ramen; Stella Bleu Bistro; Red Lobster; Olive Garden; and Jimmy John’s.

A cash bar will also be available to complement the foods.

The food can almost be considered an appetizer for the silent auction that will have a range of items including event, sports and arts tickets, golf outings, pottery, original work from local artists and other items.

“I think we have higher quality items than ever,” said Flax. “We’ll have a little bit of everything. You can shop for Father’s Day, birthdays, holidays or just for yourself. The community is so generous in its donations and a lot of people who can’t attend still donate.”

To round out the experience, several of the youth musicians will perform throughout the event. They’ve spent the week at a music boot camp to prepare.

SSO youth musical programs to benefit from Flavors include two choirs including a new one for younger children established earlier this year, multiple instrumental groups and public events such as Tunes-n-Tales at the Clark County Public Library.

The groups are an opportunity for students in various school districts and homeschool kids in Clark County and beyond to enhance their skills and to perform.

“This is a good place to see friends, enjoy fellowship and food with beautiful music in a casual evening that supports youth,” said Flax.

HOW TO GO

What: Flavors, Springfield Symphony Orchestra fundraiser

Where: Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Community Center, 275 S. Limestone St., Springfield

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, June 1

Admission: $45 each advance; $50 at door

More info: springfieldsym.org/flavors/