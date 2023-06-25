Summer Arts Festival switches venue over incoming severe weather and social media threat

Springfield Summer Arts Festival’s Nehemiah’s Unity and Hope Concert has been moved from an outdoor venue at Veteran’s Park to inside at Fellowship Christian Church due to a Facebook threat and anticipated severe weather.

The Nehemiah Foundation said they were made aware of the Facebook posting on Saturday, but did not say what was in the post.

Springfield Police were made aware of the comment and are investigating to identify the source and seriousness. Enhanced security will also be available at the new venue out of an abundance of caution.

“SPD investigators continue to look into this matter in great detail, and in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies. We take all threats seriously, and we remain steadfast in our mission to keep our Springfield and Clark County communities safe,” Springfield Police Chief Allison Elliott said. “As with any public event, we encourage people to remain vigilant in being aware of their surroundings. Do not be afraid to speak up if something doesn’t seem right about a situation. If you see something, say something.”

The event will take place at 8 p.m.

Nehemiah’s Unity and Hope Concert is an annual Christian gathering that will feature a community choir and guest artist Amante Lace, the release said. The organization’s ministry partners, churches and individuals from throughout the community participate as well.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are in the forecast today. There will be all rain showers and thunderstorms especially after 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Some of the storms may be severe and bring heavy rainfall along with damaging winds.

Large hail may pose as an additional threat and strong tornadoes will also be possible, especially along and west of the I-75 corridor.

Despite the potential for severe weather, some moments of sunlight peeking through will be possible as well with highs in the upper 80s and some humidity to go with it.

The NWS said in a Twitter post that severe storms are expected to occur this afternoon and evening from 4 to 11 p.m. with it prominently along/west of I-75. Wind gusts may go up to 70 plus mph, hail up to two inches plus and strong tornadoes are possible.