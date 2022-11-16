Students from Springfield-Clark CTC elected to regional office

Jaime Botello, a homeschooled junior in the Electrical Trades program; Nicholas Dunn, a Clark-Shawnee a junior in the Dental Assisting program; and Xzavyier Mines, a Springfield junior in the Engineering & Architectural Design program were elected this month into the SkillsUSA Southwest Regional Offices, taking three of the seven offices available.

The three will serve the Southwest Region of Ohio for the 2022-23 year. They will attend a weeklong training in January where their specific offices will be assigned and will also include a visit to the state capital.