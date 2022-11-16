Students from Springfield-Clark CTC elected to regional office

Three students from Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center were elected into the regional office.
Jaime Botello, a homeschooled junior in the Electrical Trades program; Nicholas Dunn, a Clark-Shawnee a junior in the Dental Assisting program; and Xzavyier Mines, a Springfield junior in the Engineering & Architectural Design program were elected this month into the SkillsUSA Southwest Regional Offices, taking three of the seven offices available.
The three will serve the Southwest Region of Ohio for the 2022-23 year. They will attend a weeklong training in January where their specific offices will be assigned and will also include a visit to the state capital.
Twenty three students from Springfield-Clark CTC attended the SkillsUSA State Fall Leadership Conference earlier this month where over 1,200 students leaders from Ohio attended leadership-training sessions, learned how to run a school chapter and heard from a motivational speaker.
“We could not be more proud of the 23 students and how well they represented themselves and the Springfield-Clark CTC,” said Michael Rice, Associate Schools Coordinator at Springfield-Clark.
At the conference, the six regions in Ohio held their regional elections, with CTC being a part of the Southwestern region and having seven students who qualified to run for regional office, a maximum allowed by a school. The seven students ran against 25 others from 16 different CTC, and Botello, Dunn and Mines were the three Springfield-Clark CTC students who were elected at the Southwest regional level.
The conference is run by the seven state officers who were elected in April 2022, including CTC student Tehya Maxwell, a Northeastern senior in Computer Graphic Arts, who presented at the conference.
