Student of the Week Triad High School

Name: Carson Manley
School: Triad High School
Grade: 12
Age: 18
Extra-curricular: Basketball
Claim to fame/honors: Hall of Fame
Biggest influence: my dad
School-day ritual: sleeping in study hall
When I’m bored I like to... play basketball
Favorite movie: Spiderman No Way Home
Person who would play you in a movie: Ryan Reynolds
Favorite musical artist: Kanye
Favorite home-cooked meal: Chicken and rice
Favorite restaurant: Hot Head
Place where you love to travel: Bahamas
Favorite school subject: Science
Favorite athlete: Carson Manley
Favorite team: Chicago Bulls
Favorite high school moment: beating Burg
Favorite junk food: cookies
Best thing about high school: graduating
