Student of the Week Triad High School

Carson Manley is the Student of the Week from Triad High School. CONTRIBUTED

21 minutes ago

Name: Carson Manley

School: Triad High School

Grade: 12

Age: 18

Extra-curricular: Basketball

Claim to fame/honors: Hall of Fame

Biggest influence: my dad

School-day ritual: sleeping in study hall

When I’m bored I like to... play basketball

Favorite movie: Spiderman No Way Home

Person who would play you in a movie: Ryan Reynolds

Favorite musical artist: Kanye

Favorite home-cooked meal: Chicken and rice

Favorite restaurant: Hot Head

Place where you love to travel: Bahamas

Favorite school subject: Science

Favorite athlete: Carson Manley

Favorite team: Chicago Bulls

Favorite high school moment: beating Burg

Favorite junk food: cookies

Best thing about high school: graduating

