Student of the Week Springfield High School

Tim Compston is the Student of the Week from Springfield High School. CONTRIBUTED
Name: Tim Compston

School: Springfield High School

Grade: 12

Age: 17

Extra-curricular: Drama, school plays, piano player

Claim to Fame: wrote an all original musical “Sticky Notes”

Words to live by: “Its OK to fall apart, tacos fall apart and we still love them.”

Toughest challenge: showing my work in Math class

Biggest influence: Kent Brooks

School-day ritual: My school days are only the beginning, I always look forward to rehearsals for a musical

What’s on your bedroom walls: posters of musicals I’ve been in or a part of

When I’m bored I like to: listen to music

Favorite movie: Over the Hedge

Favorite TV show: Breaking Bad

Favorite musical artist: Jacob Collier

Favorite book: Curious Incident of the dog in the night time

Favorite home cooked meal: Fried chicken and fair style fries

Favorite restaurant: Linardo’s Villa

Place where you would like to travel: Newfoundland, Canada

Talent you would like to have: the ability to play the saxophone

Favorite school subject: Mathematics

Favorite athlete: Edison Cavini

Favorite team: Manchester United F.C.

Something in the world I would like to change: bring music everywhere

Favorite high school moment: seeing my original musical performed on stage

Favorite junk food: Goldfish

Best thing about high school: building a community of comfort to fall back on in times of trouble

