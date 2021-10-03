Student of the Week Springfield High School

Name: Tim Compston
School: Springfield High School
Grade: 12
Age: 17
Extra-curricular: Drama, school plays, piano player
Claim to Fame: wrote an all original musical “Sticky Notes”
Words to live by: “Its OK to fall apart, tacos fall apart and we still love them.”
Toughest challenge: showing my work in Math class
Biggest influence: Kent Brooks
School-day ritual: My school days are only the beginning, I always look forward to rehearsals for a musical
What’s on your bedroom walls: posters of musicals I’ve been in or a part of
When I’m bored I like to: listen to music
Favorite movie: Over the Hedge
Favorite TV show: Breaking Bad
Favorite musical artist: Jacob Collier
Favorite book: Curious Incident of the dog in the night time
Favorite home cooked meal: Fried chicken and fair style fries
Favorite restaurant: Linardo’s Villa
Place where you would like to travel: Newfoundland, Canada
Talent you would like to have: the ability to play the saxophone
Favorite school subject: Mathematics
Favorite athlete: Edison Cavini
Favorite team: Manchester United F.C.
Something in the world I would like to change: bring music everywhere
Favorite high school moment: seeing my original musical performed on stage
Favorite junk food: Goldfish
Best thing about high school: building a community of comfort to fall back on in times of trouble