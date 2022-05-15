Student of the Week Springfield High School

Name: Abigail Frock
School: Springfield High School
Grade: 12
Age: 18
Extra-curricular: Varsity Academic Team, Rec-League Softball, Cycling, Book Club, National Honor Society, Peace Camp Peer Mentor
Claim to fame/honors: AP Scholar with Honor, National Honor Society, International Baccalaureate Diploma Candidate, Award of Excellence, 4.856 GP, Super Honor Roll
Words you live by: See what tomorrow brings.
Toughest challenge: knowing when to ask for help
Biggest influence: Ms. Herring and Ms. Biester
School-day rituals: Wake-up, get dressed, brush teeth, and listen to the news
What’s on your bedroom walls: movie and TV posters
When I’m bored I like to... play my guitar
Favorite movie: 1969
Person who would play you in a movie: Elizabeth Olsen
Favorite TV show: Star Trek: The Next Generation
Favorite musical artist: Joni Mitchell
Favorite book: Breakfast of Champions or Goodbye Blue Monday by Kurt Vonnegut
Favorite home-cooked meal: Lemon-Pepper Chicken
Favorite restaurant: Gratzi
Whose mind would you like to read: no one – too intrusive
Place where you’d love to travel: New Zealand
Talent you’d like to have: the ability to sing
Favorite school subjects: History and English
Favorite athlete: Max Grodenchik
Favorite team: The Niners Baseball Team
Something in the world I’d like to change: End war and solve the climate crisis
Favorite high school moment: having discussions with my teachers
Favorite junk food: Goldfish
Best thing about high school: it’s only 4 years